Company News for Feb 26, 2020

  • HP Inc.’s (HPQ - Free Report) shares climbed 5.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.65, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54.
  • Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) surged 3.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08.
  • Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP - Free Report) shares gained 3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.85, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
  • Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC - Free Report) plunged 8.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.

