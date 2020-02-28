Back to top

Company News for Feb 27, 2020

  • Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX - Free Report) surged 16% after the late-stage biotechnology company highlighted progress in efforts to develop novel vaccine to shield against coronavirus.
  • Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) gained 23.2% after the company reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) declined 16.1% after the company reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
  • Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) declined 30.5% after the company reported revenues of $969 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,212 million.

