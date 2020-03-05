Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI - Free Report) is a residential real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC - Free Report) is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC) - free report >>

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) - free report >>

Avino Silver (ASM) - free report >>

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) - free report >>

Published in

business-services consumer-discretionary finance