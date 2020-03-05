New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.
Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE - Free Report) manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI - Free Report) is a residential real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC - Free Report) is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Shutterstock
