Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Newmont (NEM) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.2% Higher

Read MoreHide Full Article

Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $43.89 –$50.26 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Newmont. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Newmont currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.  

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Price

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Price

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation price | Newmont Goldcorp Corporation Quote

Investors interested in the Mining - Miscellaneous industry may consider Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (IMPUY - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Is NEM going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
 
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
 
See their latest picks free >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) - free report >>

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY) - free report >>

Published in

precious-metals