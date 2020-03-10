Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Aegion Corporation (AEGN - Free Report) is a provider of technologies that maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM - Free Report) is an acquirer and explorer of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Bank7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer of frozen foods and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


