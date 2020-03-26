Back to top
Medtronic (MDT) in Focus: Stock Moves 8% Higher
Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 20% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Medtronic currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Investors interested in the Medical - Products industry may consider InMode Ltd. (INMD - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
