Catasys (CATS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 9.2% in Session
Catasys, Inc. (CATS - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $9.55–$16.27 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen no estimate revisions over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Catasys currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Chemed Corporation (CHE - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
