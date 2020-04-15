Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) is an aircraft leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG - Free Report) is an automotive retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a designer and distributor of apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37% downward over the last 30 days.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) is a provider of banking and nonbanking products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 66.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


