Company News for Apr 15, 2020

  • Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC - Free Report) dropped nearly 4% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 1 cent per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents.
  • Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST - Free Report) jumped 7% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 35 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.
  • Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) rose 6.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.20 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.
  • Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX - Free Report) rose 27.8% after the company reported top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results and clinical development plans for ADX-629.

