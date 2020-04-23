Back to top

Company News for Apr 23, 2020

  • Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX - Free Report) surged 5% after the company reported fiscal Q4 2020 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.
  • Shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) soared 3.1% after the company reported revenues of $2.38 billion for the quarter ended March 2020, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.12%.
  • Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS - Free Report) gained 0.8% after the company posted revenues of $1.78 billion for the quarter ended March 2020, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%.
  • Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF - Free Report) lost 1.3% after the company’s first-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.27 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.

