Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 27, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ - Free Report) rose 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
  • Shares of American Express Co. (AXP - Free Report) increased 0.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (FCX - Free Report) shares surged 8.6% after reporting first-quarter 2020 loss per share of $0.16, lower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) gained 3.1% after posting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) - free report >>

Sanofi (SNY) - free report >>

American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - free report >>

Published in

basic-materials communications finance pharmaceuticals