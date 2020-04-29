Boeing (BA) Q1 Earnings Top, Decline Y/Y on Coronavirus Woes

The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) reported adjusted loss of $1.70 per share for first-quarter 2020, which came in narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.04. The bottom line however deteriorated significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.16.
This year-over-year downside can be primarily attributable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and 737 Max grounding, which resulted in lower commercial deliveries.
Including one-time items, the company incurred GAAP loss of $1.11 per share against earnings of $3.75 in the first quarter of 2019.
Revenues
In the quarter under review, Boeing’s revenues amounted to $16.91 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.18 billion by 1.6%. The top line also plunged 26% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $22.92 billion. This decline was primarily due to lower 737 deliveries as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that significantly affected airline passenger traffic.
Total Backlog
Backlog at the end of first-quarter 2020 declined to $438.6 billion from $463.4 billion at the end of 2019.
Segmental Performances
Commercial Airplane: Revenues at this segment slumped 48% to $6.21 billion on account of lower deliveries driven by the 737 MAX grounding as well as impacts of COVID-19.
The segment incurred operating loss of $2.07 billion against operating income of $1.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Boeing delivered 50 commercial planes during the quarter under review, down 66%.
Backlog for this segment remains healthy with over 5,000 airplanes valued at $352 billion.
Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS): This segment witnessed 8% year-over-year decline in revenues to $6.04 billion in the first quarter. The downside was on account of a charge imposed on the KC-46A Tanker.
Meanwhile, the segment incurred operating loss of $191 million against operating income of $852 million in the year-ago quarter.
Backlog at BDS was $64 billion, 28% of which comprised orders from international clients.
Global Services: Revenues at this segment inched up 0.2% to $4.63 billion due to higher government services volume. Moreover, operating earnings improved 8% year over year to $708 million.
Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC): This segment reported quarterly revenues of $65 million compared with $66 million registered in the year-ago quarter. Operating earnings generated by this unit totaled $24 million compared with $20 million in the year-ago quarter.
At the end of first-quarter 2020, BCC's portfolio balance was $2.2 billion.
Financial Condition
Boeing exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $15.04 billion and short-term and other investments of $0.49 billion. At the end of 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $9.49 billion and short-term and other investments of $0.55 billion.
Long-term debt amounted to $33.75 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2020, up from $19.96 billion at 2019 end.
Boeing generated $4.30 billion of operating cash outflow at the end of the first quarter against cash inflow of $2.78 billion at the end of 2019. Free cash outflow totaled $4.73 billion at first quarter 2020end against cash inflow with $2.29 billion at the end of first quarter of 2019.
During the first quarter, the company paid out $1.16 billion of dividends, almost in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Zacks Rank
Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Recent Defense Releases
Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 8.6%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $6.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.76 by 5.5%.
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 4.5%.
