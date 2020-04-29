General Dynamics (GD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

General Dynamics Corporation (GD - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $2.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 by 1.2%. Moreover, earnings declined 5.1% from $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.
Total Revenues
General Dynamics’ first-quarter revenues of $8,749 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,284 million by 5.8%. Further, revenues declined 5.5% from $9,261 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily attributable to lower sales from the Aerospace segment on a year-over-year basis.
Backlog
The company recorded a total backlog of $85.7 billion, up 23.9% year over year. Funded backlog at the quarter-end was $47.6 billion.
Segment Performance
Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $1,691 million, down 24.5% year over year. Operating earnings of $240 million also declined 26.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $328 million.
Combat Systems: Segment revenues rose 4.4% to $1,708 million. Moreover, operating earnings were up 8.3% to $223 million in the quarter.
Information Systems and Technology: The segment reported revenues of $1,988 million, which decreased 8.3% year over year. Operating earnings also declined 3.8% to $150 million.
Marine Systems: The segment’s revenues of $2,246 million grew 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,058 million. Moreover, operating earnings rose 2.2% to $184 million.
Mission Systems: The segment’s revenues of $1,116 million declined 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,158 million. Operating earnings remained flat at $148 million on a year-over-year basis.
Operational Highlights
The operating margin contracted 10 basis points (bps) to 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s 10.9%.
In the quarter under review, General Dynamics’ operating costs and expenses declined 5.3% to $7,808 million.
The company repurchased 3.4 million of its outstanding shares in the first quarter of 2020. In March, the board of directors increased the quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share. This 7.8% increase marked the company’s 23rd consecutive annual dividend increase.
Financial Condition
As of Mar 31, 2020, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $5,330 million compared with $902 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2020, was $12,951 million, which witnessed a rise from the 2019-end level of $9,010 million.
As of Mar 31, 2020, the company’s cash used by operating activities was $666 million compared with $795 million used in the year-ago period.
Free cash outflow from operations at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $851 million compared with $976 million at the end of the first quarter of 2019.
Zacks Rank
General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A Recent Defense Release
Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $6.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.76 by 5.5%. The bottom line also improved 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.99. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 8.6%. The bottom line also improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.02.
An Upcoming Release
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #3 company, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7.
