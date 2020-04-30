Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Ameris Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 61.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) is a technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.
BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) ) is the bank holding company for BankUnited. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 16.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 30th
