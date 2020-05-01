Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

adidas AG (ADDYY - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 35.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

consumer-discretionary finance industrial-products