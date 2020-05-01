Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for May 1, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of McDonald's Corp. (MCD - Free Report) fell 0.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59.
  • Shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD - Free Report) gained 2.4% after the company posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.
  • Align Technology Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) shares declined 2.6% after reporting first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07.
  • Microsoft Corp. (MSFT - Free Report) increased 1% after posting third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) - free report >>

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - free report >>

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples medical restaurants tech-stocks