Company News for May 7, 2020

  • Shares of The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET - Free Report) dropped 0.2% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14 per share.
  • Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL - Free Report) slide 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter funds from operations of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) dropped 5.4% after the company reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.
  • Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) plunged 3.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52.

