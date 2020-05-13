Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) is the manufacturer and distributer of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38% downward over the last 30 days.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS - Free Report) is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.2% downward over the last 30 days.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

