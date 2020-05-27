Back to top

Company News for May 26, 2020

  • Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB - Free Report) surged 91.3% after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive preliminary results from the second interim analysis of its ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B study.
  • Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS - Free Report) soared 28% after the specialty pharmaceutical company reported findings from outpatient portion of Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its developmental ready-to-use glucagon in patients at risk of postprandial hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery.
  • Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO - Free Report) rose 12.8% after the in vitro diagnostics companysaid it expects to ship first SARS-CoV-2 tests to American customers as early as June-end.
  • Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) gained 12.7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 56 cents per share, which was lesser than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 57 cents.

