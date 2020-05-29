Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 29th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB - Free Report) creates audio and imaging technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 36% downward over the last 30 days.
GMS Inc. (GMS - Free Report) distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF - Free Report) researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.3% downward over the last 30 days.
The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) is as an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) provides calibration and laboratory instrument services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.