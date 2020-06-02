New Strong Sell Stocks for June 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN - Free Report) is a medical device company which designs and manufactures Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL - Free Report) is a retailer of branded apparel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 37.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD - Free Report) is a provider of infection prevention and control products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) is a provider of marine transportation services in Greece. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) is a provider of information technology hardware, software, and services solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Image: Bigstock
