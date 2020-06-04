Back to top

Company News for June 4, 2020

  • Shares of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT - Free Report) jumped 8.7% after the company reported rides increased 26% in May.
  • Shares of Aegon N.V. AEG soared 10.7% after the company reported that it has signed a contract with IBM Services for portfolio administration of 800,000 individual’s life insurance.
  • Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE - Free Report) rose 16.3% after the company announced it has reopened 25% of its restaurants in the U.S.
  • Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE soared more than 100% after the company announced a potential COVID-19 drug and said that the FDA has approved its IND application for studying FSD-201.

