Company News for June 5, 2020

  • Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) soared 8.2% after Amazon announced it leased 12 Boeing aircrafts from the company.
  • Shares of The Toro Company (TTC - Free Report) slide 2.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.92 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93.
  • Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX - Free Report) rose 13% after the company released its new unified smart TV app experience on apple TV, Roku and Samsung TV.
  • Shares of iBio, Inc. gained 8.3% after the company announced that it has initiated a preclinical study for its second coronavirus vaccine program.

