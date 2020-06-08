Back to top
JetBlue (JBLU) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.2% in Session
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 67.4% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen three negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
JetBlue currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
A better-ranked stock in the Transportation sector is Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
