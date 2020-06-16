Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX - Free Report) owns and operates various cable television's brands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI - Free Report) provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Johnson Matthey Plc (JMPLY - Free Report) provides specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Lennox International Inc. (LII - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM - Free Report) is an apparel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 63.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


