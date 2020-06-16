Back to top

Company News for Jun 15, 2020

  • Shares of eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) jumped 51.2% after the company announced that it has received a $5.5 million Department of Defense award.
  • Share of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX - Free Report) rose 8.3% after the company reported that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for DKN-01 for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer.
  • Shares of CLPS Incorporation soared 18.7% after the company signed a partnership agreement with a China-listed financial IT company.
  • Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. jumped 7.7% after the company reported a Refcam partnership for Champions Hockey League and Tipsport Liga, plus other sporting events.

