New Strong Sell Stocks for June 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) operates a theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA - Free Report) operates as a media and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY - Free Report) develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) is an air-transportation provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

