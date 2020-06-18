In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Soars: Stock Adds 7.8% in Session
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company — as the stock is now up 53.9% in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen three negative estimate revision in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. price | NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.
Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.
Click Here, See It Free >>