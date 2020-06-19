In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Two Omnicom Public Relations Group Firms Form Partnership
Porter Novelli, a leading Purpose communication consultancy and an Omnicom Public Relations Group (“OPRG”) firm, announced yesterday that it will form a strategic partnership with another OPRG firm, Rabin Martin, effective Jul 1.
Omnicom Public Relations Group forms part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) . It includes more than 200 companies from a range of marketing disciplines such as advertising, promotional marketing, healthcare, public relations, customer relationship management, events, branding and research.
The partnership integrates Porter Novelli’s strategy with Rabin Martin's capabilities to develop innovative programs and is expected to help create offerings that strongly integrate with each other’s client rosters. The goal is to develop teams and consultative skill sets capable of providing clients with increased ability to benefit underserved populations around the world.
David Bentley, CEO, Porter Novelli stated, "Together, we look forward to deploying new capabilities, strengthening our collective offerings and identifying more innovative solutions for clients."
The duo will share client referrals, marketing resources and new business development opportunities while cohabiting in a new location in Midtown Manhattan. Their London offices will also combine.
Notably, shares of Omnicom have gained 12% over the past three months, underperforming the 26.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.
