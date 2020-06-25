Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 25, 2020

  • Dell Technologies Inc.'s (DELL - Free Report) shares surged 8.4% following the news that the company is considering a spinoff of its stake of nearly $50 billion in VMware Inc. (VMW - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) slide 1.8% following news that the Department of Justice and state attorneys general are planning to investigate the company's App Store.
  • Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) gained 1.2% after Softbank Group Corp. sold a large part of its more than 24% stake in the company.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s (CZR - Free Report) shares tumbled 3.2% after the company adopted universal mask policy, except eating and drinking, in all properties of the company's network.
     

