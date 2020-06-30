New Strong Sell Stocks for June 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Brady Corporation (BRC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. (CAJ - Free Report) is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.
Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Limoneira Company (LMNR - Free Report) is the owner and operator of an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
