Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA - Free Report) is a provider of strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI - Free Report) is a designer and retailer of footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) is the provider of manufacturing services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th
