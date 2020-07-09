In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
WidePoint (WYY) Surges: Stock Moves 6% Higher
WidePoint Corporation (WYY - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $0.59–$0.84 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.
The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
WidePoint currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
