Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 9th:
Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL - Free Report) : This company that operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.
Western Alliance’s shares gained 26.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kraton Corporation (KRA - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 82.8% over the last 60 days.
Kraton Corp.’s shares gained 23% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 23% over the last 60 days.
Deere & Co.’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR - Free Report) : This company that provides sleep solutions and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
Sleep Number’s shares gained 10.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
