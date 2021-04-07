We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Domtar Corporation (UFS - Free Report) : This provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.8% over the last 60 days.
Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus
Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This manufacturer building materials and engineered wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.7% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This acquirer, consolidator and operator of franchised automobile and light truck dealerships and related businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
SWK Holdings Corporation (SWKH - Free Report) : This specialty finance company focused on the healthcare sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.6% over the last 60 days.
SWK Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
SWK Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | SWK Holdings Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>