New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) : This manufacturer of engineered products across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and family products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW - Free Report) : This precious metals mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.5% over the last 60 days.
USA Truck, Inc. (USAK - Free Report) : This truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO - Free Report) : This provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
