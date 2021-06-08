In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
General Motors Company (GM)
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)
Conns, Inc. (CONN)
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:
Conn's, Inc. (CONN - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Conn's shares gained 37.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
Tilly's shares gained 26.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ - Free Report) : This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
General Motors’ shares gained 10.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
