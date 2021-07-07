We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:
One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP - Free Report) : This self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.34%, compared with the industry average of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.62%.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This specialty insurance and reinsurance products provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 1.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.49%.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.68%.
