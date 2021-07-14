Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 4.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

