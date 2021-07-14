In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 14th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:
ArcBest Corporation (ARCB - Free Report) : This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
ArcBest has a PEG ratio of 0.53, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.72, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Jabil Inc. (JBL - Free Report) : This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 4.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.