Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET - Free Report) : This leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 0.71, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This leader in innovative workforce solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

 

ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that, through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc., provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Blucora, Inc. (BCOR - Free Report) : This company that provides technology-enabled financial solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Blucora has a PEG ratio of 0.70, compared with 3.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


