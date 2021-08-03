We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: AdvanSix
Earnings season presents an opportunity to reset the board. A great report can completely shift the future trajectory of a company, leading to incredible profits for investors. Earnings trends have a tendency to remain intact for several quarters. Finding stocks with the strongest earnings trends heading into earnings season gives investors the best chance at profits. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong trends are going to be in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
Today’s Bull of the Day is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). I’m talking about AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) . AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films.
In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, AdvanSix also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of B and Momentum of D to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is there have been recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside. Over the last thirty days, our current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has gone from $2.74 to $3.43 while next year’s number is up from $3.29 to $3.57.
This last quarter’s $1.53 EPS number was 41.67% better-than-expected. That was the latest in a long line of earnings beats dating back six consecutive quarters.