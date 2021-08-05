Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 5th:

Regional Management Corp. (RM - Free Report) : This diversified consumer finance company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.24, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vale S.A. (VALE - Free Report) : This producer and seller of iron ore and iron ore pellets has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Vale S.A. Price and Consensus

Vale has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.66, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Vale S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus

Penn Virginia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Penn Virginia Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) : This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 26.6% over the last 60 days.

 

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Price and Consensus

LyondellBasell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


