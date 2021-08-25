Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24th:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.99%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel under strong consumer brands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.12%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) : This company that provides alternative asset manager services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 31% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.00%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


