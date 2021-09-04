Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that  together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.86%, compared with the industry average of 7.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.

 

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sunoco LP dividend-yield-ttm | Sunoco LP Quote

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.53%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.50%.

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Quote

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Umpqua Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Umpqua Holdings Corporation Quote

 

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) : This leading marketer of innerwear, outerwear and hosiery apparel has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Price and Consensus

Hanesbrands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hanesbrands Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

Hanesbrands Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanesbrands Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hanesbrands Inc. Quote

 

