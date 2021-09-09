Back to top

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) : This company that together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.03%, compared with the industry average of 7.91%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.61%.

 

Sunoco LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.82%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ - Free Report) : This holding company of Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.38%, compared with the industry average of 2.05%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.71%.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

 

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, compared with the industry average of 0.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.93%.

 

Axis Capital Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

