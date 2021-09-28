Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote

 

Crocs’ shares gained 6.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. Price

Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote

 

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO - Free Report) : This company that retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoZone, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoZone, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

 

AutoZone’s shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

AutoZone, Inc. Price

AutoZone, Inc. Price

AutoZone, Inc. price | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

 

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

 

Adtalem Global Education’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price | BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) - free report >>

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - free report >>

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail