Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Crocs’ shares gained 6.8% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AutoZone, Inc. (AZO - Free Report) : This company that retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
AutoZone’s shares gained 8.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This provider of workforce solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.
Adtalem Global Education’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club’s shares gained 3.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
