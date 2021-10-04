In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:
The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX - Free Report) : This franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.10%.
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.50%.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company that operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.
