Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE - Free Report) : This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Price and Consensus

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

The Buckle, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

 

The Buckle, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Buckle, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Buckle, Inc. Quote

 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX - Free Report) : This franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

REMAX Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.10%.

 

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

REMAX Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

 

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.50%.

 

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

 

The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company that operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.02%.

 

The Kroger Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Kroger Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Kroger Co. dividend-yield-ttm | The Kroger Co. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) - free report >>

The Kroger Co. (KR) - free report >>

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE) - free report >>

REMAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail