Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Ring Energy, Inc. (REI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Ring Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ring Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ring Energy, Inc. Quote
Ring Energy’s shares gained 49.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ring Energy, Inc. Price
Ring Energy, Inc. price | Ring Energy, Inc. Quote
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Ovintiv’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ovintiv Inc. Price
Ovintiv Inc. price | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Earthstone Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote
Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Earthstone Energy, Inc. Price
Earthstone Energy, Inc. price | Earthstone Energy, Inc. Quote
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price
Westlake Chemical Corporation price | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
