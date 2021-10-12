Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Ring Energy’s shares gained 49.6% over the last one month against the S&P 500’s decline of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Ovintiv’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Earthstone Energy’s shares gained 30% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

