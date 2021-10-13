In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Alkermesplc (ALKS - Free Report) : This biotechnology company that develops innovative medicines designed to yield better therapeutic outcomes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Alkermes’ shares gained 3.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of -1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BPp.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
BP’s shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Eni’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
