Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Alkermesplc (ALKS - Free Report) : This biotechnology company that develops innovative medicines designed to yield better therapeutic outcomes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Alkermes plc Price and Consensus

Alkermes’ shares gained 3.2% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of -1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alkermes plc Price

BPp.l.c. (BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

BP’s shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BP p.l.c. Price

Eni S.p.A. (E - Free Report) : This company that engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

Eni’s shares gained 10.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Eni SpA Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


