Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20th:
CelaneseCorporation (CE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of high-performance engineered polymers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Celanese’s shares gained 14.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) : This independent upstream energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Berry’s shares gained 64.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NutrienLtd. (NTR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of fertilizers and related industrial and feed products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Nutrien’s shares gained 16.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
